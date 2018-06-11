Hole in old wall repaired

A LARGE hole in an historic brick wall in Whitchurch high street has finally been repaired.

The 250-year-old wall at the boundary of the Walled Garden House, a private residence opposite the Greyhound pub, was knocked through by a motorist who lost control of a vehicle in August.

A specialist contractor removed the curved bricks above the hole, which formed an architectural feature called a horse’s nape, then filled the gap before replacing them.

The work was delayed to avoid frost damage over the winter.

Stan Remington, who owns the house, says the new bricks will darken over time to match the old ones.