Monday, 25 June 2018

Village plan

RESIDENTS of Whitchurch are being urged to complete a survey on the village plan by the end of Sunday.

The parish council is compiling the document, which will outline ways to improve community life and suggest ways of solving problems such as parking and congestion in High Street.

The previous plan was published in 2012 and resulted in a number of improvements, including the creation of a village green off Eastfield Lane.

To take part, visit www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/
villageplan2018

