Travellers warning

Monday, 02 July 2018
LANDOWNERS in Whitchurch are being advised to secure their boundaries after travellers were moved off a site nearby.
The group of six caravans and about 20 occupants pitched up on Pangbourne Meadow, on the opposite bank of the River Thames, a fortnight ago after a lock on the gate to the site was broken.
An eviction order was issued last week and the group left on Tuesday, leaving behind a significant quantity of rubbish.
Whitchurch Parish Council has blocked the entrance to the village green off Eastfield Lane as a precaution.
