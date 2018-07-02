Travellers warning

LANDOWNERS in Whitchurch are being advised to secure their boundaries after travellers were moved off a site nearby.

The group of six caravans and about 20 occupants pitched up on Pangbourne Meadow, on the opposite bank of the River Thames, a fortnight ago after a lock on the gate to the site was broken.

An eviction order was issued last week and the group left on Tuesday, leaving behind a significant quantity of rubbish.

Whitchurch Parish Council has blocked the entrance to the village green off Eastfield Lane as a precaution.