Monday, 09 July 2018

Village plan responses

MORE than 100 people responded to a consultation on Whitchurch’s new village plan, which closed on Sunday.

The document will recommend ways of improving life in the community and tackling issues such as upgrading the village hall, replacing the pavilion on the village green and reducing congestion on High Street.

Meanwhile, Whitchurch Parish Council has two vacancies. Candidates will be chosen by co-option unless 10 villagers request a by-election.

For more information, email parishclerk.whitchurch
onthames@gmail.com

