Equinox date

Monday, 16 July 2018
A DATE for the Whitchurch Art Café’s Equinox Together project has been announced.
Dozens of clay totem poles sculpted and painted by members of the community are to be installed on Pangbourne Meadow from September 15 to 30.
They will be of different designs and heights to represent the four seasons and will be arranged in a “golden spiral”, a shape found across nature.
The poles have been built at a series of workshops at the Old Stables in High Street.
