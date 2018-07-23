Reprieve for bus service

PLANS to scale back a loss-making bus service from Goring to Reading could be put on hold.

Not-for-profit operator Going Forward intends to reduce the frequency of its 142 services on weekdays due to low passenger numbers, leaving only one morning journey and another in the evenings.

But the parish council in Whitchurch, which the service passes through, has agreed to offer a subsidy of £100 a month for the next three months in a bid to keep it going.

Mike Ward, the founder of Going Forward, said he wasn’t sure whether the amount would make a difference. He will respond to the offer as soon as he is able.