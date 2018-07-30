Speed limit cut bid on crossing

THE speed limit on Whitchurch Bridge could be reduced to 20mph.

Oxfordshire County Council and West Berkshire Council, the highways authorities responsible for the structure, are now consulting on the proposal put forward by its owner, the Whitchurch Bridge Company.

If approved, the 20mph limit along the bridge’s southern approach road at Pangbourne would be extended to cover the entire crossing up to the toll booths on the Whitchurch side, where it would go back up to 30mph.

The company would install new signs and also hopes to install a rumble strip at the Pangbourne entrance to discourage motorists from driving too near the narrow pavement, which has prompted complaints from pedestrians who have been struck by wing mirrors.

It ultimately hopes to widen both the roadway and pavement on the south side but would have to prove to West Berkshire Council that the benefits outweighed the impact on the adjoining verge.

It is urging anyone who has been hit or had a near-miss to report such incidents as soon as possible, providing a date and time, so that it can demonstrate the need.

To view and respond to the consultation, visit www.whitchurchonthames

.com