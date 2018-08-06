Buy a brick

RESIDENTS of Whitchurch can add their names to the village maze.

Some of the 2,650 bricks at the landmark off Hardwick Road have been damaged by frost over the years so new ones are needed.

Anyone interested should call Leslie Prater on 0118 984 5230 by August 29 or email leslie.prater@bt

internet.com

Two brick-cleaning sessions will be held tomorrow (Saturday) and on August 19 at 2pm.

The maze, which was designed by villagers Nick Brazil and Peter Woolhouse, opened in 2004.