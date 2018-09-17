D-day for art project

Meeting on housing sites moved to 2019
THE Equinox Together community art project could still be unveiled tomorrow (Saturday).
Contractors were due to visit Pangbourne Meadow yesterday (Thursday) to decide whether the ground is soft to enough to install the wooden totem poles with decoratedwith clay segments.
They were expected to use a digger with a specially-adapted drill head.
However, organiser Gill Williamson, from Whitchurch, warned that the ground may be still too hard after the exceptionally hot summer.
If the work can go ahead there will be an informal opening ceremony at about 2pm.
