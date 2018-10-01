Fears over travellers

GREEN spaces in Whitchurch have been fenced off again after travellers pitched up in the neighbouring village.

Traevllers in more than a dozen vehicles broke into Pangbourne Meadow, immediately downstream from Whitchurch toll bridge, after cutting through a fence using a chainsaw on Friday evening.

It has been claimed that they threatened bystanders who challenged them.

On Saturday, Whitchurch parish council chairman Jim Donahue blocked the entrance to the village green off Eastfield Lane with his car for several hours.

Then Jon and Lissie Steward, who maintain the site, moved the cricket pitch roller in the car’s place.

The travellers departed with a police escort on Sunday. They are believed to have been a different group from those who briefly set up camp on the meadow in June.