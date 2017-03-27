WI coffee day

School improves road safety after pupil is struck by car
Monday, 27 March 2017
THE next Sonning Common WI coffee morning will take place on Wednesday, April 5.
This will be at Sonning Common village hall in Wood Lane from 10.30am to noon.
Coffee, tea and biscuits will be available plus stalls selling books, crafts, produce, jams and jewellery.
