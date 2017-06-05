TextFollowing a dull and threatening morning, the Whitchurch Hill Fete took place on a sunny afternoon on Saturday 27th May, and members of Whitchurch Hill Women’s Institute played their part by providing tea, coffee and homemade cakes for the thirsty crowds who attended.

Earlier in the month they had their usual business meeting with speaker Victoria Newton, who described herself as “Meddler in All Things Gardening” when she told us about the start of her passion, her progress through subjects such as ecology, up to the present time when she and a colleague were responsible for founding the “Chelsea Fringe” festival – an alternative festival of flowers and gardening which they started in 2014. “Chelsea Fringe consists of 10 events, which started in Henley on 20th May and runs until 4th June this year.

With gardening in mind the WI also ran a plant stall at this meeting – always a popular exercise which raises money for their charities. Another garden visit is to take place in mid-June, when they will have their Annual Outing – this year to the Savill Garden in Windsor. On the first Tuesday in June some members will be walking the Thames Path from Wallingford, to meet up with others and have lunch at the Waterfront Cafe – this is just one of the social and other events which are planned to take place in addition to our business meetings.

The National Federation Annual Meeting takes place also in June, and members registered their votes for the two resolutions which will be put forward this year – The first is the question of “Plastic Soup – keeping microplastic fibres out of our oceans” and “Alleviating Loneliness – to raise awareness of the causes and impacts of loneliness” - both resolutions were approved.

We have a business meeting with a speaker on the third Tuesday of most months, and we also plan a social or craft morning, or possibly a walk and pub lunch, usually on the first Tuesday of the month - our monthly meetings start at 10am, and take place at Goring Heath Parish Hall, RG8 7NY, opposite St John’s Church on the B471, visitors are welcome. For further information please ring 0118 984 1696