Monday, 16 October 2017

WI coffee

SONNING Common WI will hold as coffee morning at the village hall in Wood Lane on November 1 from 10.30am to noon. 

Coffee, tea and biscuits will be available and there will be stalls selling books, crafts, produce, jams and jewellery. 

