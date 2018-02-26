WI donates £900 to community groups

SONNING Common WI donated £900 to six community groups.

The money was raised at the group’s coffee mornings, which take place on the first Wednesday of every month at the village hall.

It was shared equally between the youth club Club SC, Headway Thames Valley, Sonning Common First Responders, the Friends of Sonning Common Library, Sonning Common Lunch Club and the Ways and Means Trust.

The coffee mornings started in 2013 and each year the proceeds have been donated to community groups.

Gill Hayward, who organises the WI’s fund-raising group, said: “The coffee mornings have been successful. We try to offer a welcoming place to come with friends or to make new friends. All the charities were chosen by members.”

The next WI coffee morning will take place on March 7 from 10.30am to noon.

Pictured, left to right. Gill Hayward, Sunny Smithers (Club SC), Zoe Lane (Headway Thames Valley), Chris Brook (Sonning Common First Responders), Jill Hutchinson (Friends of Sonning Common Library), Denise Hayden and June Fisher (Sonning Common Lunch Club), Denise Jones (Ways and Means Trust) and Jenny Ward (president, Sonning Common WI)