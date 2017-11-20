Personal touch pays off at Henley Italian

ON such a chilly night, only the warmth of a welcome from Da Luca in Market Place could suffice, writes Katie Thomas.

A generous selection of entrées were presented with a refreshing aperitif, as the restaurant continued to fill with happy faces.

To start, I opted for the Insalata Caprese, my partner for the Funghi Alla Luca.

The aforementioned was the perfect size, fresh and high in quality — my partner’s a perfect combination of mushroom with pancetta, with a dash of decadent cream!

For our mains, the Risotto Agli Spinaci was an obvious choice. This arrived beautifully seasoned and parmesan was added to taste at the table.

At Da Luca it is all about the personal touch, nothing is too much trouble and a fleeting glance is always met with a lovely smile.

My partner opted for the Gnocchi Al Scampi, which arrived looking just as good as it tasted. Fresh tomato, garlic and chilli gave the dish the perfect kick to complement the fabulous texture of the scampi.

The restaurant itself, situated in the square, has the perfect location for friends or colleagues to meet with the assurance of great food and wonderful service.

The owner Gianluca is also very hands on and should be very proud of the traditional Italian experience that he is bringing to Henley. To finish, we forced ourselves(!) to try the Tiramisu and the Cheesecake. Both arrived in very generous portions that could not be finished (despite really trying!) and with the perfect amount of sweetness to end a very enjoyable meal.

About Da Luca

After years in the restaurant industry, Da Luca’s owner Gianluca wanted to open his own establishment — and in December 2014 he got the chance to make his dream come true when he opened the first Da Luca in Marlow Bottom. He says: “I wanted to offer a taste of authentic Italian cuisine with the southern influences of my home region of Calabria.”