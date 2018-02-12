Perfect antidote to chilly winter nights

ON one of the coldest and snowiest nights of the year Kam, India and I walked through the inviting entrance of the Tandoori Connoisseur in Sonning Common, writes Lucia Juttla.

The restaurant was already busy, with most of the tables taken, and the team were also busy serving customers that had chosen to take out.

The waiting staff were extremely attentive and shortly after arriving we were offered drinks and popadams with a choice of pickles, which we enjoyed while browsing the extensive menu.

The house specials offered dishes such as special mixed masala, a tandoori lamb and chicken tikka, king prawns and a bangla murug shatkara — a seasonal ethnic citrus fruit cooked with medium strength and full of flavour.

For our starters we chose to share the mixed kebab (onion bhaji, seekh kebab and chicken tikka), onion bhajis and aloo chat (potato delicately fried in oil, served with salad). These were absolutely delicious and extremely filling, although we were looking forward to our main dishes.

We each chose our own main dish, as we have our own preferences with Kam enjoying the chicken, India who loves her lamb, and while I don’t eat meat there was a huge range of fish and vegetable dishes on offer.

India chose the lamb tikka (lightly spiced and grilled on charcoal), I had tandoori king prawn (ditto). Such an explosion of spices, which was absolutely gorgeous.

I can honestly say the prawns were the best I’ve ever tasted at an Indian restaurant! And Kam went with the chicken jalfrezi full of hot spices, green chilli and onions.

We shared the delicate mushroom and boiled rice, aloo began; a curried potato and aubergines. There was also a smooth tarka dahl of curried lentils with garlic, accompanied by a very light and crisp leavened Indian bread, baked in the clay oven.

This was a fabulous dining experience and one I would highly recommend. We will most certainly be returning in the near future.