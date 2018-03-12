Monday, 12 March 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Providing quality ingredients and expert advice to inspire any chef

Providing quality ingredients and expert advice to inspire any chef

COME into the shop, call us or email us to order — we are always happy to hear from you at Gabriel Machin.

We’ve been at the heart of Henley for generations, building a reputation as butchers of quality and distinction.

But come inside and you’ll find we’re also firmly in the 21st century, delivering exactly what our customers want.

We know you care about what you eat and we’re proud that many of customers come from near and far because they trust us and the quality of our produce.

They know they’re buying meat from animals which have been treated with respect throughout their lives.

We make regular spot checks on all our producers to ensure that our high standards are always maintained. We go that extra mile for you — and as a result our customers travel those extra miles for us.

Come to us with a shopping list by all means. We can offer exactly the cut of meat you need — a far wider range than will be available in a supermarket.

Maybe you want cheaper cuts without compromising quality or taste. You can trust our expert team to give you the best advice.

Or come to us if you fancy trying something a bit different. We stock a wide variety of Britain’s best quality fish and seafood — Scottish rope-grown mussels, salmon smoked in our very own on-site smokery — plus quality locally sourced game and a larder of ingredients to inspire any chef. We stock delicious oils and vinegars plus all manner of spices and sauces, cheeses and deli items both local and continental. Is your mouth watering yet?

Don’t just take our word for it. Come along and tell us how we can help.

We don’t mind how much or how little you need to buy and love nothing better than being quizzed about our products.

This is our life, our passion and we want to share it with you…

Find us at 7 Market Place, Henley, RG9 2AA. For more information, call us on (01491) 574377.

Wine and Dine

Looking for a job?

Qualified Nursery Practitioner

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

Qualified Nursery Practitioner Level 2/3 or above Full-time Salary 15,500 – 18,000 Turville Forest School nursery is ...

 

Pre-prep Class Teacher

Location Reading

CROSFIELDS SCHOOL JOB DESCRIPTION PRE-PREP CLASS TEACHER As a teacher at Crosfields you will be working as part of a ...

 

Part-time Receptionist

Location Reading

Goring & Woodcote Medical Practice Part-time Receptionist To start as soon as possible 13 + hours per week We are ...

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33