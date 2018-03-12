Providing quality ingredients and expert advice to inspire any chef

COME into the shop, call us or email us to order — we are always happy to hear from you at Gabriel Machin.

We’ve been at the heart of Henley for generations, building a reputation as butchers of quality and distinction.

But come inside and you’ll find we’re also firmly in the 21st century, delivering exactly what our customers want.

We know you care about what you eat and we’re proud that many of customers come from near and far because they trust us and the quality of our produce.

They know they’re buying meat from animals which have been treated with respect throughout their lives.

We make regular spot checks on all our producers to ensure that our high standards are always maintained. We go that extra mile for you — and as a result our customers travel those extra miles for us.

Come to us with a shopping list by all means. We can offer exactly the cut of meat you need — a far wider range than will be available in a supermarket.

Maybe you want cheaper cuts without compromising quality or taste. You can trust our expert team to give you the best advice.

Or come to us if you fancy trying something a bit different. We stock a wide variety of Britain’s best quality fish and seafood — Scottish rope-grown mussels, salmon smoked in our very own on-site smokery — plus quality locally sourced game and a larder of ingredients to inspire any chef. We stock delicious oils and vinegars plus all manner of spices and sauces, cheeses and deli items both local and continental. Is your mouth watering yet?

Don’t just take our word for it. Come along and tell us how we can help.

We don’t mind how much or how little you need to buy and love nothing better than being quizzed about our products.

This is our life, our passion and we want to share it with you…

Find us at 7 Market Place, Henley, RG9 2AA. For more information, call us on (01491) 574377.