All-day dining’s an experience to savour at Thames-side club

ON a very wet April lunchtime, my husband Kam and I visited the admirably picturesque setting of Henley’s Phyllis Court Club, writes Lucia Juttla.

Nestled on the banks of the River Thames, this tranquil and elegant club affords a charming view across landscaped gardens.

We were greeted by extremely attentive staff for the “All Day Dining” experience that recently launched in March, bringing a new offering to the vibrant Orangery.

The bright slate floor tiles and greenery in this fresh, modern, clean restaurant, offer an attractiveness and appeal to the light and airy atmosphere.

It was clearly busy, signs of this dining experience already proving popular. The menu was extensive, offering a remarkably varied selection of starters, mains and desserts, with a separate wine and champagne list to browse at our leisure.

We were offered drinks, taking a glass of Chenin Blanc (South Africa 2017) along with a stylish bottle of refreshing sparkling water. For our starters, Kam, not one for being overly adventurous, opted for the tomato and red pepper soup, but this was delicious I was told, with a hint of basil drizzle.

I had a very generous prawn and crayfish cocktail, which was loaded with flavoursome fish, as well as a huge king prawn — extremely tasty and served elegantly in a glass bowl.

For our mains, I’d been eyeing up the Thai green vegetable curry, which I plumped for, and I was not disappointed — I can honestly admit to it being the best I have ever had! The sauce was perfectly creamy with Thai and Japanese spices infused through local seasonal vegetables including Thai aubergine, carrots and celeriac. This was served with a jasmine rice and an exotic slaw made up of spring onions, muli and kohlrabi, beautifully presented and delicious, complementing the dish wonderfully.

On speaking with our waiter, I was told that Carl Jackman, executive chef at the club, takes great pride and care in the creation of the menus and all staff are trained in the dishes, as well as any ingredients that are known to cause food allergies.

Kam opted for the cod and chips, which was perfectly crisp and again presentation of a superior quality. The cod was light and tasteful, with hollowed out chips, adding to the creation of a perfect dish. Not wanting to miss out on the delicious realms of dessert, Kam chose an apple and cinnamon crumble topped with a ginger biscuit shortbread crumb and ice cream. I went with the fresh berry and vanilla slice, which was layers of puff pastry with a mixture of strawberries, blueberries and a light infused lemony cream. Delicious!

We finished off with a smooth 100 per cent Arabic coffee with shortbread biscuit. A perfect end to a delicious meal and the best I have had in a long time.

It’s apparent the chefs go to great lengths to ensure their presentation of the food is of the highest standard, but more importantly the flavours of all the dishes we had were all wonderful and nothing short of full enjoyment!

Phyllis Court Club is definitely worth membership just to sample the delights of the restaurant. And with the upcoming new fitness centre at the end of the year, what better excuse do you need to enquire? For more information, visit www.phylliscourt.co.uk