Sunny garden was the ideal setting for a leisurely lunch

WITH the sun beating down upon the quaint garden at the Fox and Hounds in Christmas Common, embarking upon a leisurely lunchtime with guests was a true delight.

A pretty setting, with the scent of lavender throughout the frontage greeted us, along with a warm welcome from staff.

Nothing was too much trouble, and even with all covers in our section full food was served quickly and efficiently with a smile.

With plentiful portions, main and dessert were a lovely treat and very filling. The starters at the table next to us, however, looked superb!

I chose the grilled halloumi on edamame bean, chive, cherry tomato and mushroom risotto. This came with fresh rocket and had the perfect consistency.

My companion opted for the 8oz Calnan Brothers sirloin steak with asparagus, tomato and triple cooked chips with a blue cheese sauce.

Cooked to perfection, this locally sourced delight arrived with the perfect amount of sauce to complement the exquisitely cooked steak.

For dessert we chose to be naughty — having seen some beautifully prepared equivalents arriving to the family next to us!

Sticky toffee pudding with custard and chocolate brownie with rum and raisin ice cream were the choices.

The aforementioned arrived with lashings of piping hot and creamy custard, with a soft homemade consistency. The brownie, I am told, was full of flavour and perfectly complemented by the ice cream. (I was, however, not allowed to try it myself, as it had been demolished before I even lifted my spoon!)

The Fox and Hounds has a lovely family feel, with the resident dog to greet you and an ambience of a time gone by where troubles can be forgotten.

I would thoroughly recommend it for anyone — the perfect setting for a wholesome meal with friends or family, and then a relaxing saunter around the stunning surrounding countryside.