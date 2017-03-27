House refused

PLANS to knock down the conservatory and extension at The Studio, off the B4526 in Crays Pond, and build a three-bedroom detached property in the front garden have been refused.

South Oxfordshire District Council has told G S Property Developments, of Tilehurst, that its proposal would be an “unduly prominent form of development” and would harm views of the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Three neighbours had objected, saying the new house would overlook their properties.