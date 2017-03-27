Monday, 27 March 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

House refused

PLANS to knock down the conservatory and extension at The Studio, off the B4526 in Crays Pond, and build a three-bedroom detached property in the front garden have been refused.

South Oxfordshire District Council has told G S Property Developments, of Tilehurst, that its proposal would be an “unduly prominent form of development” and would harm views of the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Three neighbours had objected, saying the new house would overlook their properties.

More News:

Latest video from

Young dancers hit the stage in Henley
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33