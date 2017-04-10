Monday, 10 April 2017

Boys win silver

THREE boys at the Oratory School in Woodcote won silver awards in this year’s British Physics Olympiad.

Matthew Petty, Artem Matushevskiy and Sourish Mukherjee were ranked in the top seven per cent out of 3,500 entrants to the competition, which is run by the physics department at Oxford University.

Students at the independent Catholic boys’ school were also lectured by Dr Peter White, of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development in Geneva.

Dr White discussed changes in the global climate, economy and society and ways of overcoming the challenges they will bring.

