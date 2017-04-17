Tuesday, 18 April 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

£25,000 crossing

A ZEBRA crossing could be installed on a busy road in Woodcote.

There have been long-standing concerns about drivers speeding in Goring Road, which is crossed every day by hundreds of pupils attending Woodcote Primary School and Langtree School in Reading Road.

The crossing, which would cost the parish council about £25,000, would be about 25m south of the Reading Road junction.

Geoff Botting, vice-chairman of the council, said: “We think this is a good use of resources as it’s something a lot of people are concerned about. Goring Road splits the village and many residents, including children, have no choice but to cross it to reach the schools, library and village hall and green.”

Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, must approve the scheme. Public consultation will run until May 5. Visit http://consultations.
oxfordshire.gov.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Cyclists ride into record books (TEST - DON'T PUBLISH)
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33