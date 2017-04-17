Food shop expansion

THE Co-operative Food shop in Woodcote may expand.

The Co-operative Group, which owns the Bridle Path store, has applied for planning permission to extend the building at the side and front, increasing the floor space from 382 sq m to 490 sq m.

Another two parking bays would be added to the 11 in front of the shop and a garage at the back would be replaced with a chilled storage unit, which it says would emit no noise.

The grass area beside the shop would be slightly reduced in size and two “low quality” trees removed.

The shop frontage would be refurbished with large aluminium-framed glass panels.

The company says: “Appropriate consideration has been given to ensuring that the proposal would not have a detrimental effect on the amenities of neighbouring residents and the scheme has been designed to sit comfortably within the street scene.”

South Oxfordshire District Council will decide whether to approve the application by the end of next month.