'Windfall' homes plan appeal

AN appeal has been launched over plans for two new homes in Woodcote.

Last year Philip Sparks, of Goats Gambol, off Beech Lane, was refused planning permission to knock down the existing house and stables and replace them with a five-bedroom house and a three-bedroom bungalow.

South Oxfordshire District Council’s planning committee said the development would affect a neighbouring property and impact on the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Now Mr Sparks has appealed to a planning inspector, saying that councillors ignored the recommendation of their own planning officers to approve the scheme following objections from residents.

He argues the officers’ report was fair and in line with planning law and that the homes would be a “windfall” development that would help the council hit its housing targets.

He also says that one reason for refusal was loss of sunlight but argues that he was not told this would be a factor in the decision.

Mr Sparks says: “There are no grounds for asserting that there would be any harmful effect on the amenity of the neighbouring property, let alone one of such significance that it would warrant refusal.”

