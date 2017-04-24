Killer driver, 18, jailed and banned from road

A TEENAGER has been jailed for almost five years after killing a motorcyclist in a road accident.

Daniel Beaumont, 18, of Springfield, Ipsden, was drunk and speeding when his Vauxhall Corsa ploughed head-on into a Yamaha motorcycle on the A4074 near Ipsden shortly after midnight on November 29 last year.

The bike burst into flames on impact and the rider Michael Dix, 27, a married father-of-one from Woodcote, died immediately.

On Tuesday, Beaumont pleaded guilty at Oxford Crown Court to causing death by dangerous driving and driving while over the prescribed alcohol limit.

He was sentenced to four years and eight months in a young offenders’ institute and disqualified from driving for five years. He must pass an extended test to drive again.

The court heard that Beaumont, who had turned 18 the day before the crash, had been drinking at two pubs with friends.

He was driving at 75mph when he tried to overtake a lorry, clipping a Mercedes on the other side of the road before smashing into Mr Dix, who was on his way home from work as a barrel washer at the Agrivert food waste plant in Benson.

A CCTV camera on the lorry showed that Beaumont’s car, which contained a passenger, rolled over several times.

Two hours after the crash his blood alcohol reading was 106mg per 100ml, 26mg over the legal limit.

The court heard the teenager, who passed his driving test in July, had been caught speeding on the same stretch of road a month earlier.

Mr Dix grew up in Didcot and Marlborough and moved to Woodcote with his wife Stephanie, also 27, shortly after they married in 2015.

Mrs Dix has since returned to Didcot, where they used to live, with their three-year-old son Tommy.

She told Beaumont in court: “I never dreamed that I would have to explain to my three-year-old son that his daddy would not come home again, ever.

“I’m so angry at you and the world. You destroyed our whole family. We had so many plans. Our future was taken away that night.”

Claire Davies, defending, said: “He does not ask for forgiveness and knows it will not come from the Dix family. There is credit to be given for genuine remorse.”

Harry Waters, Agrivert’s commercial director, said: “Michael was an incredibly popular and dedicated member of the team with bright prospects. We were devastated by his tragic loss. Our thoughts remain with his young family, who have been incredibly brave in extremely sad circumstances.”