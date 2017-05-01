School coffee

Village's painting of hero on permanent loan to RAF club
A FRAMED oil portrait of Sir Arthur “Bomber” ... [more]
Monday, 01 May 2017
A COFFEE morning in aid of Woodcote Primary School’s friends group will be held at the village community centre in Reading Road tomorrow (Saturday) from 10am to 12.30pm.
01 May 2017
More News:
Village's painting of hero on permanent loan to RAF club
A FRAMED oil portrait of Sir Arthur “Bomber” ... [more]
Hundreds queue to snap up tickets for the village festival
HUNDREDS of people queued up to buy tickets for ... [more]
POLL: Have your say