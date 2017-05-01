Cup match abandoned following mass brawl

WHAT could have been a night of celebration for Woodcote/Stoke Row turned into a night of shame for both clubs as a mass brawl left match officials with no option but to declare an abandonment in the Reading Senior Cup semi-final at Binfield on Wednesday of last week.

Binfield shaded the first half with a couple of good chances bringing good saves from Kane Roberts. Woodcote also had chances with Adam Cashin-Murray narrowly missing the target when clear through and Sam Green heading over from Dave Givens free kick.

From the start of the second half and kicking uphill Woodcote began to look the stronger of the two teams, but in the 50th and 56th minutes their cause was undermined by red cards shown, first to James Worsfold for retaliation after a foul and then to Gareth Evans for a similar offence.

Following the first dismissal, the free kick awarded to Woodcote was taken by Dave Givens and headed firmly home by Sam Green to give the visitors the lead.

A match in which there had been little animosity between the teams suddenly turned ugly as players on both sides jostled each other for several minutes before the referee called a halt to proceedings after brandishing four further red cards — two to each side.

Both clubs and the referee have submitted reports to the Reading Challenge Cup committee who will decide what action to take.

The winners of the match will face either Bracknell Town or Wokingham and Emmbrook in the final.