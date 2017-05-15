Monday, 15 May 2017

Murder drama

WOODCOTE’S amateur dramatic society will stage its spring production with a murder mystery theme at the village hall on May 18, 19 and 20 at 7.30pm.

The group is seeking new members who can act or help with costumes and props, sound and lighting, set design, music and publicity.

It is also seeking an accomplished musician, ideally a pianist, to serve as musical director. Anyone interested should call 07776 298754 or visit www.woodcotedrama.co.uk

