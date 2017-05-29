20 homes approved

PLANS for 20 new homes in Woodcote have been approved.

Richard Hazell has been granted permission to develop the old reservoir, off Greenmore, with a mixture of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes as well as 50 parking spaces and a new access road.

Eight units will be “affordable” in line with the 40 per cent target set by South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority.

Mr Hazell, from Whitchurch Hill, who owns tarmac firm Hazell & Jefferies, says the mixture of housing will make it suitable for young families and retired people.

He originally sought permission for 19 units but this was increased following discussions with the council.

The site is one of up to seven identified in the village’s neighbourhood plan which allocates land for 73 new homes to meet Government targets.

The quota is likely to increase under the district council’s new local plan, which will run until 2033.

A plan for nine houses at part of Woodcote Garden Centre, off Reading Road, which includes four affordable units, is expected to be approved as the site is also in the neighbourhood plan

l The owner of Woodcote post office wants retrospective planning permission to run a café from the premises. Paul Chana has applied to South Oxfordshire District Council to continue selling hot food at the shop in Whitehouse Road for customers to eat in. The application will be decided by the end of June.