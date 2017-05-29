Monday, 29 May 2017

Chemists visit

SIXTH form pupils at the Oratory School in Woodcote visited Reading University’s chemistry department.

The boys, who are studying the subject at A-level, took part in a workshop on spectroscopy, which is the study of radiation and its interaction with objects.

A school spokesman said: “It was a great experience for them and they were grateful for the opportunity.”

