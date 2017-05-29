Biker killed

A MOTORCYCLIST who was killed in a crash on the A4074 near Woodcote has been named.

Curtis Boyce, 30, of Campion Road, Abingdon, was driving his Yamaha motorcycle towards Wallingford when he collided with a lorry at about 11pm on Tuesday last week.

Police believe he lost control of his machine after overtaking several vehicles.

An inquest has been opened and adjourned.