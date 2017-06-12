Keep dancing! 90-year-old with new hips still does tap
A WOMAN has returned to tap dancing — at the age ... [more]
Monday, 12 June 2017
WOODCOTE’S next Windmill Sale of second-hand goods will take place at the village hall on Friday (June 16) from 8am to noon.
Anyone wishing to sell should bring their items to the hall between 8pm and 10pm the previous day.
Sellers keep three-quarters of the proceeds while the remainder goes to various good causes in and around the village.
12 June 2017
