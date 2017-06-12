Village festival cancelled

WOODCOTE Festival will not take place this year.

The event is usually held on the village green on a Saturday in September but has been called off because there are not enough volunteers to organise it.

Parish councillor Malcolm Smith, who used to be on the organising committee, is hoping to assemble a new team and revive the event in 2018.

The festival, which was launched in 2008 by Dot Tyler, includes a flower and produce show at the village hall as well as fairground games and stalls, children’s activities, live music and a fancy dress competition.

Mrs Tyler stepped down in 2014 and was replaced by fellow villager Helena McBride, who ran it for the last two years and added attractions including a fun dog show.

Now she can no longer spare the time to run it due to work and family commitments.

Councillor Smith said: “We need a lot more volunteers to get it back up and running again. Helena and her team were highly enthusiastic and did an excellent job but, sadly, weren’t able to continue.

“We’ve tried to find a new project manager and get some of the old committee back but only three or four people were interested and I’d say we need eight or nine to run it, even in a limited form.There’s no shortage of support and enthusiasm for it but it takes a great deal of effort to make it happen.”

If you can help, call Cllr Smith on (01491) 680951