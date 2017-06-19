Worsfold leaves Bushmen in a spin

WOODCOTE spin bowler James Worsfold had a field day on Sunday as his six over spell saw him take five wickets for only three runs as the hosts defeated visitors BBC BUSHMEN by 155 runs.

The home side batted solidly throughout their innings with captain Mark Robertson leading the way and sharing a half-century partnership with Mark Pearson. Mike Cockrell was the pick of the BBC bowlers with his return of 4-41.

The BBC batsmen struggled from the start against the pace of Pearson and Robertson but once Worsfold came into the attack as the first change, the result was never in doubt as his ability to turn and flight the ball left batsman after batsman bemused.

The visitors were bowled out in just over 28 overs with 12-year-old Archie Clark distinguishing himself with two wickets in a tidy spell of bowling.

WOODCOTE

S Fuller, b Jeavons 16 C Anderson, b Cockrell 25 J Worsfold, c Jones, b Cockrell 26 J Clark, b Cockrell 2 M Pearson, c Jones, b Cockrell 30 M Robertson, c Jackson, b Crossley 40 A Clark, b Jeavons 0 P Roberts, st Jackson, b Popperell 20 J Aldridge, b Jones 6 J Dillon, not out 12 A Burgess, not out 11 Extras 10 — TOTAL (9 wkts) 202

Best bowling: M Cockrell 4-41

BBC BUSHMEN

L Jones, b Worsfold 17 J Whitehead, b Pearson 0 W Jones, b Pearson 18 M Jackson, lbw, b Worsfold 19 J Beliowicz, c Robertson, b Worsfold 10 T Walters, b A Clark 1 M Cockrell, b Worsfold 0 S Crossley, run out 0 C Jeavons, c Roberts, b Worsfold 1 A Popperell, not out 0 PHearmann, c Pearson, b A Clark 1 Extras 20 — TOTAL 87

Best bowling: Worsfold 5-3, A Clark 2-9, M Pearson 2-17.