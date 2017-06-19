Monday, 19 June 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Post Office is closed

THE post office in Woodcote has temporarily closed.

Staff at the village stores in Whitehouse Way, where the service is based, said it was shut because its computer systems had failed following a software update. It is not yet known when it will reopen.

Last month Hambleden post office was shut for more than a fortnight after its systems went down and it could not process transactions.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Kellie Hinton made Henley Mayor for 2017
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33