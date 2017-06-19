Post Office is closed

Boat club brings in £4,000 to decorate new clubhouse
Monday, 19 June 2017
THE post office in Woodcote has temporarily closed.
Staff at the village stores in Whitehouse Way, where the service is based, said it was shut because its computer systems had failed following a software update. It is not yet known when it will reopen.
Last month Hambleden post office was shut for more than a fortnight after its systems went down and it could not process transactions.
19 June 2017
