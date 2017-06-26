Force to be reckoned with

The combined cadet force at the Oratory School in Woodcote held its biennial dinner on May 17.

The guests of honour were Air Vice Marshal Andrew Turner and regimental adjutant Colonel Tom Bonas of the Welsh Guards, the school’s parent regiment.

Air Vice Marshal Turner gave a speech and presented awards to cadets, left to right, Simon Kim, Edward Swash, Thomas Shaw and Charles Dart.

Teachers Martin Farnan and David Forster were also honoured for their contributions to the cadet force