Force to be reckoned with

Village's 'last chance' to move under-sized and crumbling school
PLANS to relocate Goring Primary School have been ... [more]
Monday, 26 June 2017
The combined cadet force at the Oratory School in Woodcote held its biennial dinner on May 17.
The guests of honour were Air
Air Vice Marshal Turner gave a speech and presented awards to cadets, left to right, Simon Kim, Edward Swash, Thomas Shaw and Charles Dart.
Teachers Martin Farnan and David Forster were also honoured for their contributions to the cadet force
