Monday, 10 July 2017

Headline oratory confirmation

fifteen pupils at the Oratory School in Woodcote renewed their baptismal vows during a confirmation ceremony conducted by Bishop Robert Byrne, auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Birmingham. He visited as part of the independent Catholic boys’ school’s sung mass, for which a setting was composed by Matthew Martin last year. The pupils were Jaime Alvarez-Rendueles, Chidi Dozie, Eduardo Fernandez Salazar, Diggory Hobley, Thomas Ilomuanya, Harry Kibble, Archie MacIntosh, William Moran, Masayori Moriyama, William Nugent, Sean Okoi, Dino Pasini, Raul Perez Campo, Imogen Smith and Charles Wainhouse

