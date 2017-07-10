Monday, 10 July 2017

It's a picnic in the park for free-scoring Clark

IN front of a large crowd at WOODCOTE on the club’s annual picnic day, an unbeaten century by Jonny Clark was the cornerstone of a comprehensive eight-wicket win against MORTIMER WEST END on Sunday.

Earlier tight bowling, especially by skipper Jonny Aldridge and Sean Bell, restricted the visitors to 156 in their 35 overs. After one early success for the visiting bowlers the result was never in doubt as a century partnership between Jonny Clark and Crawford Anderson took Woodcote close to victory.

Clark sportingly retired after completing his ton, but Anderson carried his bat through the innings to see Woodcote over the line with plenty of overs to spare.

MORTIMER WEST END

D Keep, c Aldridge, b Bell

11

J Cumner, b Bell

7

J Beale, c Henderson, b Clark

14

C Cumner, b Aldridge

22

P Cumner, b Worsfold

32

A Wijeratne, b Aldridge

19

P Belcher, run out

3

A Boseley, c Bell, b Aldridge

10

A Trott, not out

15

D Yelland, not out

1

Extras

22

TOTAL (8 wkts)

156

Best bowling: J Aldridge 3-34, S Bell 2-29.

WOODCOTE

S Fuller, c J Beale, b Boseley

0

C Anderson, not out

35

A Burgess, c —, b Boseley

6

J Clark, not out

102

S Henderson, not out

22

Extras

0

TOTAL (2 wkts)

161

