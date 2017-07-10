It's a picnic in the park for free-scoring Clark

Girls paddle 14 miles down Thames for African charity trip
Monday, 10 July 2017
IN front of a large crowd at WOODCOTE on the club’s annual picnic day, an unbeaten century by Jonny Clark was the cornerstone of a comprehensive eight-wicket win against MORTIMER WEST END on Sunday.
Earlier tight bowling, especially by skipper Jonny Aldridge and Sean Bell, restricted the visitors to 156 in their 35 overs. After one early success for the visiting bowlers the result was never in doubt as a century partnership between Jonny Clark and Crawford Anderson took Woodcote close to victory.
Clark sportingly retired after completing his ton, but Anderson carried his bat through the innings to see Woodcote over the line with plenty of overs to spare.
MORTIMER WEST END
|
D Keep, c Aldridge, b Bell
|
11
|
J Cumner, b Bell
|
7
|
J Beale, c Henderson, b Clark
|
14
|
C Cumner, b Aldridge
|
22
|
P Cumner, b Worsfold
|
32
|
A Wijeratne, b Aldridge
|
19
|
P Belcher, run out
|
3
|
A Boseley, c Bell, b Aldridge
|
10
|
A Trott, not out
|
15
|
D Yelland, not out
|
1
|
Extras
|
22
|
—
|
TOTAL (8 wkts)
|
156
Best bowling: J Aldridge 3-34, S Bell 2-29.
WOODCOTE
|
S Fuller, c J Beale, b Boseley
|
0
|
C Anderson, not out
|
35
|
A Burgess, c —, b Boseley
|
6
|
J Clark, not out
|
102
|
S Henderson, not out
|
22
|
Extras
|
0
|
—
|
TOTAL (2 wkts)
|
161
10 July 2017
