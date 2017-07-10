It's a picnic in the park for free-scoring Clark

IN front of a large crowd at WOODCOTE on the club’s annual picnic day, an unbeaten century by Jonny Clark was the cornerstone of a comprehensive eight-wicket win against MORTIMER WEST END on Sunday.

Earlier tight bowling, especially by skipper Jonny Aldridge and Sean Bell, restricted the visitors to 156 in their 35 overs. After one early success for the visiting bowlers the result was never in doubt as a century partnership between Jonny Clark and Crawford Anderson took Woodcote close to victory.

Clark sportingly retired after completing his ton, but Anderson carried his bat through the innings to see Woodcote over the line with plenty of overs to spare.

MORTIMER WEST END

D Keep, c Aldridge, b Bell 11 J Cumner, b Bell 7 J Beale, c Henderson, b Clark 14 C Cumner, b Aldridge 22 P Cumner, b Worsfold 32 A Wijeratne, b Aldridge 19 P Belcher, run out 3 A Boseley, c Bell, b Aldridge 10 A Trott, not out 15 D Yelland, not out 1 Extras 22 — TOTAL (8 wkts) 156

Best bowling: J Aldridge 3-34, S Bell 2-29.

WOODCOTE