Danks and Roberts stay put as derby day ends all square

Monday, 17 July 2017
GORING had the better of the draw in their derby clash with visitors WOODCOTE on Sunday.
The home side reached a good total before tea with captain, Steve Wincott, reaching his half-century. Mark Pearson was the
pick of the Woodcote bowlers.
Pearson also top-scored in the Woodcote innings, hitting six fours in his 32 and young player Ben Danks batted with confidence and good-sense to achieve his highest score for the club. Danks remained unbeaten with Pete Roberts helping him to achieve the draw.
GORING
|
A McGee, c J Clark. b Pearson
|
27
|
T Hedge, b Pearson
|
14
|
A Jaffrey, b Aldridge
|
33
|
G Taylor, c Anderson, b Dillon
|
0
|
M McGee, c Danks b A Clark
|
10
|
R Tong-Jones, c & b Pearson
|
22
|
S Wincott, c Fuller, b Pearson
|
50
|
R McNeill, not out
|
5
|
D McGee, not out
|
0
|
Extras
|
30
|
—
|
TOTAL (7 wkts)
|
191
Best bowling: M Pearson 4-34.
WOODCOTE
|
S Fuller, c —, b Slade
|
7
|
C Anderson, lbw, b McGee
|
23
|
J Dillon, c —, b Slade
|
2
|
J Clark, c —, b McGee
|
19
|
A Burgess, c —, b Taylor
|
4
|
M Pearson, lbw,b McNeill
|
32
|
B Danks, not out
|
31
|
J Aldridge, b P Slade
|
21
|
S Bell, b Jaffrey
|
7
|
P Roberts, not out
|
0
|
Extras
|
22
|
—
|
TOTAL (9 wkts)
|
164
17 July 2017
