Danks and Roberts stay put as derby day ends all square

GORING had the better of the draw in their derby clash with visitors WOODCOTE on Sunday.

The home side reached a good total before tea with captain, Steve Wincott, reaching his half-century. Mark Pearson was the

pick of the Woodcote bowlers.

Pearson also top-scored in the Woodcote innings, hitting six fours in his 32 and young player Ben Danks batted with confidence and good-sense to achieve his highest score for the club. Danks remained unbeaten with Pete Roberts helping him to achieve the draw.

GORING

A McGee, c J Clark. b Pearson 27 T Hedge, b Pearson 14 A Jaffrey, b Aldridge 33 G Taylor, c Anderson, b Dillon 0 M McGee, c Danks b A Clark 10 R Tong-Jones, c & b Pearson 22 S Wincott, c Fuller, b Pearson 50 R McNeill, not out 5 D McGee, not out 0 Extras 30 — TOTAL (7 wkts) 191

Best bowling: M Pearson 4-34.

WOODCOTE