Monday, 17 July 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Danks and Roberts stay put as derby day ends all square

Danks and Roberts stay put as derby day ends all square

GORING had the better of the draw in their derby clash with visitors WOODCOTE on Sunday.

The home side reached a good total before tea with captain, Steve Wincott, reaching his half-century. Mark Pearson was the
pick of the Woodcote bowlers.

Pearson also top-scored in the Woodcote innings, hitting six fours in his 32 and young player Ben Danks batted with confidence and good-sense to achieve his highest score for the club. Danks remained unbeaten with Pete Roberts helping him to achieve the draw.

GORING

A McGee, c J Clark. b Pearson

27

T Hedge, b Pearson

14

A Jaffrey, b Aldridge

33

G Taylor, c Anderson, b Dillon

0

M McGee, c Danks b A Clark

10

R Tong-Jones, c & b Pearson

22

S Wincott, c Fuller, b Pearson

50

R McNeill, not out

5

D McGee, not out

0

Extras

30

TOTAL (7 wkts)

191

Best bowling: M Pearson 4-34.

WOODCOTE

S Fuller, c —, b Slade

7

C Anderson, lbw, b McGee

23

J Dillon, c —, b Slade

2

J Clark, c —, b McGee

19

A Burgess, c —, b Taylor

4

M Pearson, lbw,b McNeill

32

B Danks, not out

31

J Aldridge, b P Slade

21

S Bell, b Jaffrey

7

P Roberts, not out

0

Extras

22

TOTAL (9 wkts)

164

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Jess Glynne opens Henley Festival in style
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33