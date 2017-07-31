£25,000 crossing for busy main road

PLANS to install a zebra crossing on a busy main road through Woodcote have moved a step closer.

The parish council came up with the idea, which has been approved by Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority. It will cost about £25,000.

The crossing will be built in Goring Road, where there have been long-standing concerns about drivers speeding.

It will be about 25m south of the Reading Road junction, where hundreds of pupils attending the village primary school and Langtree School cross every day.

The county council will help the parish council to obtain quotes for the work and find a suitable contractor.

In a public consultation last month, four residents were in favour of the crossing with one against.

Thames Valley Police haven’t raised an objection.

Supporters said the crossing would reduce the danger to pedestrians but some pointed out that bus stops might have to be moved.

The objector said the crossing would be too near the junction and would hardly be used outside the rush hours during term time.

They said the money should be spent on traffic-calming measures instead.

Geoff Botting, vice-chairman of the parish council, said: “This is quite a triumph as we’ve been doing a lot of work behind the scenes, such as traffic surveys, for about two years.

“There’s a lot of bureaucracy to wade through but we think it would be a good use of resources.

“Concerns about traffic came up quite frequently in the village’s response to the neighbourhood plan consultation.

“We don’t have to raise the money as it’s earmarked in our reserves.

“These days we wouldn’t get anything towards it from the county council as it has no money.”