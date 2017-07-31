Bennett's knock puts side on the right track

NETTLEBED hosted WOODCOTE on Sunday in what turned out to be a highly entertaining game that was reduced to 30 overs per side due to rain.

The hosts batted first with Greg Bennett and the inform Lee Vockins scoring the majority of the runs and this together with a quick fire 26 from Ahmad Osman helped Nettlebed to 198-3.

In reply Simon Fuller and Jonny Aldridge looked well set for Woodcote until the introduction of Micheal Butler who picked up two wickets. This swung the game in Nettlebed’s favour as they ran out winners by 20 runs.

NETTLEBED

G Bennett, not out 89 R Simmons, lbw, b Worsfold 10 L Vockins, retired 51 C Young, c & b Worsfold 7 A Osman, c Fuller, b Bell 26 Extras 15 — TOTAL (3 wkts) 198

Best bowling: J Worsfold 2-18.

WOODCOTE

S Fuller, b M Butler 68 C Anderson, c Latter, b S Butler 8 J Aldridge, b Simmons 38 B Danks, b M Butler 19 J Clark, b Vockins 14 J Worsfold, not out 17 A Burgess, run out 1 S Bell, not out 1 Extras 12 — TOTAL (6 wkts) 178

Best bowling: M Butler 2-25.