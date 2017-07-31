Bennett's knock puts side on the right track

Village filmed by BBC show during Bloom judges' visit
THE organisers of Goring’s Britain in Bloom entry ... [more]
Monday, 31 July 2017
NETTLEBED hosted WOODCOTE on Sunday in what turned out to be a highly entertaining game that was reduced to 30 overs per side due to rain.
The hosts batted first with Greg Bennett and the inform Lee Vockins scoring the majority of the runs and this together with a quick fire 26 from Ahmad Osman helped Nettlebed to 198-3.
In reply Simon Fuller and Jonny Aldridge looked well set for Woodcote until the introduction of Micheal Butler who picked up two wickets. This swung the game in Nettlebed’s favour as they ran out winners by 20 runs.
NETTLEBED
|
G Bennett, not out
|
89
|
R Simmons, lbw, b Worsfold
|
10
|
L Vockins, retired
|
51
|
C Young, c & b Worsfold
|
7
|
A Osman, c Fuller, b Bell
|
26
|
Extras
|
15
|
—
|
TOTAL (3 wkts)
|
198
Best bowling: J Worsfold 2-18.
WOODCOTE
|
S Fuller, b M Butler
|
68
|
C Anderson, c Latter, b S Butler
|
8
|
J Aldridge, b Simmons
|
38
|
B Danks, b M Butler
|
19
|
J Clark, b Vockins
|
14
|
J Worsfold, not out
|
17
|
A Burgess, run out
|
1
|
S Bell, not out
|
1
|
Extras
|
12
|
—
|
TOTAL (6 wkts)
|
178
Best bowling: M Butler 2-25.
31 July 2017
More News:
Village filmed by BBC show during Bloom judges' visit
THE organisers of Goring’s Britain in Bloom entry ... [more]
Villagers play silly games at church's annual family fun day
DOZENS of children and adults took part in a ... [more]
Garden centre boss admits defeat in planning dispute
A LONG-RUNNING planning dispute involving a ... [more]
POLL: Have your say