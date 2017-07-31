Monday, 31 July 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Bennett's knock puts side on the right track

NETTLEBED hosted WOODCOTE on Sunday in what turned out to be a highly entertaining game that was reduced to 30 overs per side due to rain.

The hosts batted first with Greg Bennett and the inform Lee Vockins scoring the majority of the runs and this together with a quick fire 26 from Ahmad Osman helped Nettlebed to 198-3.

In reply Simon Fuller and Jonny Aldridge looked well set for Woodcote until the introduction of Micheal Butler who picked up two wickets. This swung the game in Nettlebed’s favour as they ran out winners by 20 runs.

NETTLEBED

G Bennett, not out

89

R Simmons, lbw, b Worsfold

10

L Vockins, retired

51

C Young, c & b Worsfold

7

A Osman, c Fuller, b Bell

26

Extras

15

TOTAL (3 wkts)

198

Best bowling: J Worsfold 2-18.

WOODCOTE

S Fuller, b M Butler

68

C Anderson, c Latter, b S Butler

8

J Aldridge, b Simmons

38

B Danks, b M Butler

19

J Clark, b Vockins

14

J Worsfold, not out

17

A Burgess, run out

1

S Bell, not out

1

Extras

12

TOTAL (6 wkts)

178

Best bowling: M Butler 2-25.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Jess Glynne opens Henley Festival in style
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33