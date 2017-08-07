Monday, 07 August 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Pub owner facing trial

THE owner of the former White Lion pub at Crays Pond is to stand trial for allegedly living at the premises illegally.

Satwinder Sandhu, 44, is due to appear at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on October 19 accused of failing to comply with an enforcement notice issued by South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, ordering him to cease using the premises as a private residence.

During a brief hearing at the court on Tuesday last week, Mr Sandhu pleaded not guilty.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Jess Glynne opens Henley Festival in style
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33