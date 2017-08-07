Pub owner facing trial

THE owner of the former White Lion pub at Crays Pond is to stand trial for allegedly living at the premises illegally.

Satwinder Sandhu, 44, is due to appear at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on October 19 accused of failing to comply with an enforcement notice issued by South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, ordering him to cease using the premises as a private residence.

During a brief hearing at the court on Tuesday last week, Mr Sandhu pleaded not guilty.