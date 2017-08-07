Monday, 07 August 2017

Visitors ease to victory

IN spite of heavy overnight rain and three stoppages during the match, WOODCOTE managed to play a completed home match on Sunday against CROWTHORNE AND CROWN WOOD. Unfortunately, the result went against them as the visitors ran out winners by 66 runs.

Jonny Clark was the pick of the Woodcote batsmen with a half-century and there were useful contributions by Simon Fuller and youngster, Ben Danks.

Earlier, the Bracknell team had passed the 200 mark with Ben Cartledge hitting a half-century.

CROWTHORNE & CROWN WOOD

C Allwright, b J Clark

15

J Davis, c Robertson, b Danks

20

A Krishna, c J Clark, b Roberts

43

D Cartledge, not out

72

P Golding, b Robertson

0

M Brundish, c Fuller, b A Clark

21

R Paul, c & b Worsfold

11

R Hester, run out

5

K Doe, not out

0

Extras

21

TOTAL (7 wkts)

208

WOODCOTE

S Fuller, c Golding, b Davies

38

C Anderson, c Allwright, b Taylor

2

R Van Heerden, c Krishna, b Taylor

4

M Stroker, c Brundish, b Taylor

5

J Clark, c & b Davies

63

M Robertson, b Davies

9

J Worsfold, c Krishna, b Davies

0

A Clark, c Hester, b Davies

0

P Roberts, run out

1

B Danks, not out

14

Extras

4

TOTAL

142

