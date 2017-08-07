Visitors ease to victory

IN spite of heavy overnight rain and three stoppages during the match, WOODCOTE managed to play a completed home match on Sunday against CROWTHORNE AND CROWN WOOD. Unfortunately, the result went against them as the visitors ran out winners by 66 runs.

Jonny Clark was the pick of the Woodcote batsmen with a half-century and there were useful contributions by Simon Fuller and youngster, Ben Danks.

Earlier, the Bracknell team had passed the 200 mark with Ben Cartledge hitting a half-century.

CROWTHORNE & CROWN WOOD

C Allwright, b J Clark 15 J Davis, c Robertson, b Danks 20 A Krishna, c J Clark, b Roberts 43 D Cartledge, not out 72 P Golding, b Robertson 0 M Brundish, c Fuller, b A Clark 21 R Paul, c & b Worsfold 11 R Hester, run out 5 K Doe, not out 0 Extras 21 — TOTAL (7 wkts) 208

WOODCOTE