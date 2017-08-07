Visitors ease to victory

Fight to have new school in village neighbourhood plan
Monday, 07 August 2017
IN spite of heavy overnight rain and three stoppages during the match, WOODCOTE managed to play a completed home match on Sunday against CROWTHORNE AND CROWN WOOD. Unfortunately, the result went against them as the visitors ran out winners by 66 runs.
Jonny Clark was the pick of the Woodcote batsmen with a half-century and there were useful contributions by Simon Fuller and youngster, Ben Danks.
Earlier, the Bracknell team had passed the 200 mark with Ben Cartledge hitting a half-century.
CROWTHORNE & CROWN WOOD
|
C Allwright, b J Clark
|
15
|
J Davis, c Robertson, b Danks
|
20
|
A Krishna, c J Clark, b Roberts
|
43
|
D Cartledge, not out
|
72
|
P Golding, b Robertson
|
0
|
M Brundish, c Fuller, b A Clark
|
21
|
R Paul, c & b Worsfold
|
11
|
R Hester, run out
|
5
|
K Doe, not out
|
0
|
Extras
|
21
|
—
|
TOTAL (7 wkts)
|
208
WOODCOTE
|
S Fuller, c Golding, b Davies
|
38
|
C Anderson, c Allwright, b Taylor
|
2
|
R Van Heerden, c Krishna, b Taylor
|
4
|
M Stroker, c Brundish, b Taylor
|
5
|
J Clark, c & b Davies
|
63
|
M Robertson, b Davies
|
9
|
J Worsfold, c Krishna, b Davies
|
0
|
A Clark, c Hester, b Davies
|
0
|
P Roberts, run out
|
1
|
B Danks, not out
|
14
|
Extras
|
4
|
—
|
TOTAL
|
142
07 August 2017
