Co-op extension approved

PLANS to enlarge the Co-operative Food store in Woodcote have been approved.

The Co-operative Group, which owns the shop in Bridle Path, is to extend the building at the side and front, increasing the floor space from 382 sq m to 490 sq m.

It will add another two parking bays to the 11 in front of the shop while a garage at the back will be replaced with a chilled storage unit. The grass area beside the shop will be slightly reduced in size and two “low quality” trees removed. The shop frontage will be refurbished with large aluminium-framed glass panels.

Four neighbours objected, saying the chiller would cause noise and because the frontage would move forward 1.5m there would be less space for pedestrians.

South Oxfordshire District Council approved the application after officers said there would be little material harm to residents.