Bike stolen

Car dealer vows to fight despite homes approval
A CAR dealer in Wargrave says he is prepared to ... [more]
Monday, 28 August 2017
A MOTORCYCLE was stolen from outside the Co-op food store in Bridle Path, Woodcote, at about 1.40pm on Tuesay last week.
The thieves loaded the red Honda CBR1000 into a white Ford Transit and drove off in the direction of Whitchurch.
28 August 2017
More News:
Car dealer vows to fight despite homes approval
A CAR dealer in Wargrave says he is prepared to ... [more]
Council to consider idea of moving school for housing
PROPOSALS to relocate Goring Primary School and ... [more]
Families come together at village's third annual fun day
HUNDREDS of people attended a community fun ... [more]
POLL: Have your say