GPs make plea

Car dealer vows to fight despite homes approval
A CAR dealer in Wargrave says he is prepared to ... [more]
Monday, 28 August 2017
PATIENTS at the Woodcote GP surgery are being urged to either attend their appointments or give notice of cancellations.
The Wayside Green practice says about 100 consultations per month are “no-shows” and these could go to other patients, which would help reduce waiting times.
28 August 2017
More News:
Car dealer vows to fight despite homes approval
A CAR dealer in Wargrave says he is prepared to ... [more]
Council to consider idea of moving school for housing
PROPOSALS to relocate Goring Primary School and ... [more]
Families come together at village's third annual fun day
HUNDREDS of people attended a community fun ... [more]
POLL: Have your say