Monday, 28 August 2017

GPs make plea

PATIENTS at the Woodcote GP surgery are being urged to either attend their appointments or give notice of cancellations.

The Wayside Green practice says about 100 consultations per month are “no-shows” and these could go to other patients, which would help reduce waiting times.

