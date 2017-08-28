£10,000 for plan update

Car dealer vows to fight despite homes approval
A CAR dealer in Wargrave says he is prepared to ... [more]
Monday, 28 August 2017
WOODCOTE Parish Council has received £13,000 towards the cost of revising the village’s neighbourhood plan.
The £3,000 grant from Groundwork UK and £10,000 from South Oxfordshire District Council will go towards the cost of printing promotional literature and hiring venues for consultations.
It is hoped that the document can be updated at no cost to the public purse.
The original version of the plan, which passed a referendum in 2014, names up to seven sites where 76 houses should go by 2027 to meet government targets.
This quota is likely to increase to help meet increased housing demand.
28 August 2017
More News:
Car dealer vows to fight despite homes approval
A CAR dealer in Wargrave says he is prepared to ... [more]
Council to consider idea of moving school for housing
PROPOSALS to relocate Goring Primary School and ... [more]
Families come together at village's third annual fun day
HUNDREDS of people attended a community fun ... [more]
POLL: Have your say