Monday, 28 August 2017

£10,000 for plan update

WOODCOTE Parish Council has received £13,000 towards the cost of revising the village’s neighbourhood plan.

The £3,000 grant from Groundwork UK and £10,000 from South Oxfordshire District Council will go towards the cost of printing promotional literature and hiring venues for consultations.

It is hoped that the document can be updated at no cost to the public purse.

The original version of the plan, which passed a referendum in 2014, names up to seven sites where 76 houses should go by 2027 to meet government targets.

This quota is likely to increase to help meet increased housing demand.

