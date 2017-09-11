Players plea

Unsightly railway gantries may have to stay after all
PROTESTERS who want “unsightly” gantries to be ... [more]
Monday, 11 September 2017
WOODCOTE’S RG8 Badminton Club is welcoming new adult and youth members.
It meets at Langtree School’s community hall on Thursdays from 7.30pm to 9.30pm. Membership costs £35 per term. For more information call 07980 413026.
11 September 2017
More News:
Unsightly railway gantries may have to stay after all
PROTESTERS who want “unsightly” gantries to be ... [more]
New housing could destroy green belt, warns councillor
BUILDING thousands of new homes could destroy the ... [more]