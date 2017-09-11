Monday, 11 September 2017

Players plea

WOODCOTE’S RG8 Badminton Club is welcoming new adult and youth members.

It meets at Langtree School’s community hall on Thursdays from 7.30pm to 9.30pm. Membership costs £35 per term. For more information call 07980 413026.

