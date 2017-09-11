Friends wanted

ST LEONARD’S Church in Woodcote is seeking new committee members, including a chairman, for its friends group.

The group was set up several years ago to maintain the fabric of the 19th century building off South Stoke Road but now needs new blood in order to keep going.

Donations go towards the upkeep of the church and its grounds, including the garden of remembrance. The group is also saving money for an improved heating system.

To join the committee, no previous experience is necessary, although basic computer literacy would be helpful.

If you are interested, call Marcia Spiers on 07776 298754 or Julie Turner on 07980 520039.