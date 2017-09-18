HUNDREDS of people attended a car boot sale in ... [more]
Tuesday, 19 September 2017
A WOMAN from Woodcote wants to start a village sewing circle.
The group would be open to people with all levels of experience. Anyone interested should email liz.gardencat@
btinternet.com
18 September 2017
More News:
Watlington get their league campaign off to winning start
WATLINGTON’S newly re-formed reserve team began ... [more]
Russell and Tong-Jones put on Sunday best
GORING’S friendly at EVERSLEY on Sunday saw two ... [more]